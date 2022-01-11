Mj Rodriguez become the first transwoman to win a Golden Globe Award
Share
'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez has become the first black transgender woman in history to win a Golden Globe Award.
The 31-year-old star won the award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama' for her leading role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's Pose.
Celebrating her groundbreaking win, she took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note.
"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible,"
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the Golden Globes were handed out in a private ceremony this year, after multiple scandals and controversies that tarnished the award show's reputation.
Awards were handed out throughout the evening and shared via social media. Films like The Power of the Dog and West Side Story took home the most wins in the movie categories.
Squid Game's O Yeong-su wins South Korea's first ... 03:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Dystopian South Korean hit-show "Squid Game" has rocked the world with its storyline and the South Korean actor O ...
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
-
- 'Student Alert': HEC issues list of illegal institutions across ...05:41 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021