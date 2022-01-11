Mj Rodriguez become the first transwoman to win a Golden Globe Award

'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez has become the first black transgender woman in history to win a Golden Globe Award.

The 31-year-old star won the award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama' for her leading role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's Pose.

Celebrating her groundbreaking win, she took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible,"

Moreover, the Golden Globes were handed out in a private ceremony this year, after multiple scandals and controversies that tarnished the award show's reputation.

Awards were handed out throughout the evening and shared via social media. Films like The Power of the Dog and West Side Story took home the most wins in the movie categories.