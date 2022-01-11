Mj Rodriguez become the first transwoman to win a Golden Globe Award
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Mj Rodriguez become the first transwoman to win a Golden Globe Award
Share

'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez has become the first black transgender woman in history to win a Golden Globe Award.

The 31-year-old star won the award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama' for her leading role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's Pose.

Celebrating her groundbreaking win, she took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note.

 "OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible," 

Moreover, the Golden Globes were handed out in a private ceremony this year, after multiple scandals and controversies that tarnished the award show's reputation.

Awards were handed out throughout the evening and shared via social media. Films like The Power of the Dog and West Side Story took home the most wins in the movie categories.

Squid Game's O Yeong-su wins South Korea's first ... 03:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

Dystopian South Korean hit-show "Squid Game" has rocked the world with its storyline and the South Korean actor O ...

More From This Category
Kinza Hashmi's new dance video goes viral
05:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza claps back at Aiman Khan ...
05:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Sakina Samo criticised for boycotting 'The Crown' ...
04:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Squid Game's O Yeong-su wins South Korea's first ...
03:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Indian Punjabi film stars visit Kartarpur
03:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after contracting ...
12:43 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mj Rodriguez become the first transwoman to win a Golden Globe Award
06:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr