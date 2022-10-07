Inside Alia Bhatt's traditional baby shower

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the soon-to-be parents, hosted a baby shower recently which had all their family members and close friends.

The Brahmastra couple kept a very traditional and minimalistic theme as the glowing mommy to be wore a beautiful yellow frock with traditional jewelry.

Whereas the Barfi star wore a peach embroidered kurta along with white pajamas. Both looked adorable together. Bhatt shared a series of pictures from the ceremony and wrote:

“Just… love” followed by a few yellow hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ????☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Furthermore, the Sanju actor's mother Neetu Kapoor and Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also present at the baby shower. Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan were also present.

Alia and Ranbir got married earlier this year on April 14 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The Raazi actress, through social media, announced her pregnancy news in July.

