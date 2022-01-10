Amar Khan's sizzling dance moves at Saboor Aly's wedding go viral
02:40 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Amar Khan's sizzling dance moves at Saboor Aly's wedding go viral
Lovebirds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet and the latest Shendi celebration was a dazzling extravaganza.

The Shendi celebration was held with full pomp and splendour and was a star-studded night with many stars like Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, Mariam Ansari among the guest list.

However, a sizzling viral video of Amar Khan’s electrifying dance has spread like wildfire on the internet. Setting the dance floor ablaze, the Baddua star's killer moves have been among the wedding's highlights.

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her while others were all praises of her mesmerizing dance. Mocking and trolling her, the stunner's dancing video drew widespread trolling.

On the work front, Amar Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

