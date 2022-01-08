Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?
Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?
Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir's absence from sister-in-law Saboor Aly's wedding has been gaining widespread attention and further fueling the separation rumours.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tied the knot in a stunning Nikkah ceremony on Friday and sister Sajal was spotted at the forefront of wedding festivities. However, the Mir family was not there.

Now, the Ehd-e-Wafa star's viral picture shows that he skipped Sajal's younger sister's Nikkah in Karachi to attend another wedding in Dubai.

Spreading like wildfire, the viral clicks shows Ahad with parents Asif Raza Mir and Samra Raza Mir all-smiles. 

The keyboard warriors were quick to respond as they bashed Ahad Raza Mir and his family whilst asking him the reason for his continuous absence from Saboor’s wedding.

