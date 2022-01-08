Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir's absence from sister-in-law Saboor Aly's wedding has been gaining widespread attention and further fueling the separation rumours.
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tied the knot in a stunning Nikkah ceremony on Friday and sister Sajal was spotted at the forefront of wedding festivities. However, the Mir family was not there.
Now, the Ehd-e-Wafa star's viral picture shows that he skipped Sajal's younger sister's Nikkah in Karachi to attend another wedding in Dubai.
Spreading like wildfire, the viral clicks shows Ahad with parents Asif Raza Mir and Samra Raza Mir all-smiles.
The keyboard warriors were quick to respond as they bashed Ahad Raza Mir and his family whilst asking him the reason for his continuous absence from Saboor’s wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a ... 06:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, has tied the knot at a daylight ceremony on ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- UK, US express condolence after 22 tourists freeze to death in Murree06:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Kazakhstan arrests ex-intelligence chief for treason amid fuel price ...06:04 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Saba Qamar's first look from upcoming Urduflix project is out now04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021