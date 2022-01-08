Kazakhstan arrests ex-intelligence chief for treason amid fuel price protests

06:04 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Kazakhstan arrests ex-intelligence chief for treason amid fuel price protests
Share

The former chief of Kazakhstan's top intelligence agency has been arrested on suspicion of high treason amid ongoing violent protests in the country.

Dozens of people, including citizens and police officers, have been killed as protests triggered by a surge in oil prices continue to rage in Kazakhstan. The protests later turned into anti-government riots.

The country National Security Committee said on Saturday that ex-intelligence chief Karim Massimov, who was removed from the post earlier this week, over treason charges.

On Friday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the constitutional order was restored as peacekeepers from Russia and several other ex-Soviet countries have reached Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev has also fired his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev as head of the Security Council amid the protests.

Nazarbayev, who has also served as president, has not made a public appearance since the protests erupted in the country.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan president held telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin said.

The two sides agreed to hold a video conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance of five former Soviet republics and Russia, soon.

Kazakhstan's govt resigns amid violent protests, ... 04:48 PM | 5 Jan, 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President has approved the resignation of his government earlier today amid violent protests ...

More From This Category
Indian politician admits Modi staged Pulwama ...
01:06 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus!'
08:06 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
Youngest woman with mission to fly solo around ...
12:25 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
Kazakh president issues shoot-to-kill order to ...
11:57 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Dubai to build dry port in violence-hit Indian ...
11:17 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Taliban make first direct aid appeal as Afghan ...
09:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?
04:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr