WhatsApp under fire in Russia as Kremlin pushes state messaging app

MOSCOW – Russian lawmakers termed instant messaging application WhatsApp a threat to national security.

This development comes amid enactment of law signed by President Vladimir Putin, allowing for creation of a state-sponsored messaging service named MAX. The app is designed to integrate with government services and reduce reliance on foreign platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Deputy head of State Duma’s Information Policy Committee Anton Gorelkin made strong statement, saying: “The time has come for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market.”

He stressed Meta already been designated an extremist organization in Russia, and pointed out that WhatsApp is still actively used by 68% of the Russian population. According to him, WhatsApp’s potential exit would open up significant market space for the government-backed MAX platform.

Russian authorities argue that operation of foreign messaging services that do not comply with national laws poses a legal and security risk to the country. “All services must adhere to Russian legislation,” officials stressed.

Meta’s other platforms Facebook and Instagram have already faced bans in Russia since 2022 following the company’s perceived non-compliance with state policies during heightened geopolitical tensions.

The new law and rhetoric signal a growing digital isolation in Russia, as the government intensifies efforts to build self-reliant technological infrastructure and control over information flow.