Driver Jobs in Dubai for Pakistanis with Free Visa & Salary + Commission! Apply Online

New Horizon Luxury Transport, in joint venture with Consulate General of Pakistan, announced 600 job openings for drivers under its upcoming Career Fair 2025 in initiative aimed at providing professional job opportunities to Pakistani nationals in the transport sector of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company is seeking qualified drivers to join its expanding operations, offering a comprehensive benefits package and promising career progression. Walk-in interviews will be conducted from August 6 to August 7, 2025, between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM, at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend with CVs and all relevant documents for immediate consideration.

Successful applicants will receive range of benefits like

A free UAE employment visa

Medical insurance coverage

A valid RTA card

A fixed monthly salary plus performance-based commissions

Company-sponsored training programs

Paid annual leave

Who Can Apply

Pakistani Valid ID

Hold a valid UAE driving license issued within the last six months

Be aged 22 years or older

knowledge of UAE roads and navigation systems

This initiative is seen as a step toward empowering Pakistani workers and enhancing their presence in the UAE job market, particularly in the transportation sector.Those nterested can contact Pakistan Consulate in UAE or New Horizon Luxury Transport.te release.