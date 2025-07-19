Pak Security Forces eliminate Nine Terrorists in KP’s Hangu District

PESHAWAR – Another counterterrorism victory as nine militants were killed and three security personnel injured during an intense exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, police said Saturday.

The joint operation was carried out by security forces and local police in Zargari Shinawari area, and comes amid surge in terrorist activity across the province, particularly following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in late 2022.

The started with raid on a suspected militant hideoutand fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the deaths of nine militants. Three officials, including District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Khan, the Doaba Station House Officer (SHO), and a member of the security forces, sustained injuries. DPO Khan was struck by three bullets and is currently receiving treatment at the Kohat Combined Military Hospital. Authorities say he is now in stable condition.

“The operation is progressing successfully, and full efforts are underway to eliminate terrorist elements,” said Kohat Regional Police Officer DIG Abbas Majeed in a statement. He added that the operation remains ongoing.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi later contacted DPO Khan to commend his courage and dedication. “The nation stands behind its brave officers and remains committed to defeating terrorism,” the minister stated.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in terror incidents over the past year. The country now ranks second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terror-related deaths increasing by 45% to 1,081. KP, in particular, has emerged as a hotspot for such violence.

Just last month, KP police killed a TTP militant and injured two others during an attempted attack in Dera Ismail Khan. In May, two officers were martyred in a suicide bombing in Peshawar, while another deadly attack in Bannu claimed the lives of two more policemen.