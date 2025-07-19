Pakistan U16 shocks Iran to bag first ever Asian Volleyball Championship

BANGKOK – Pakistan’s U16 volleyball team etched their name into the history books by winning maiden title at the AVC Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship, defeating defending champions Iran in a breathtaking final.

In a dramatic contest at the championship held in Thailand, the young Pakistani side staged a sensational comeback after falling two sets behind, eventually clinching the match 3-2 with set scores of 22-25, 21-25, 30-28, 25-21, 15-10.

Iran was favourites and reigning champions, and even started strong and dominated the first two sets. But the resilient Pakistani team refused to give in. With unmatched determination and composure, they clawed their way back into the match, forcing a decider and riding their momentum to a memorable win.

This victory not only secures Pakistan’s first-ever U16 Asian title but also ends Iran’s hopes of back-to-back championships.

Pakistan’s journey through the tournament was nothing short of flawless. The Green Shirts remained unbeaten, opening their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over South Korea. They followed it up with another straight-sets victory over Indonesia in the crossover round.

In the semi-finals, Pakistan delivered a dominant performance against arch-rivals India, sweeping the match 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 with superior tactics, power, and precision.