Indian Army colonel claims wife ‘raped’ by brigadiers, colonels; alleges cover-up

NEW DELHI – Indian Army Colonel Amit Kumar has come forward with harrowing story of sexual assault within Indian armed forces, saying entire episode was buried by a powerful cover-up.

Colonel Amit Kumar’s disturbing claims sent tremors through both military and political corridors, casting long shadow over the Indian Army’s moral authority and its commitment to justice.

Colonel Kumar said his wife was sexually assaulted by senior officials including generals and brigadiers after being brought from the family ward, an act he calls a “premeditated criminal conspiracy.” He claims that video footage of the assault exists, yet not a single formal legal proceeding has moved forward.

He further shared details of FIR in which naming three brigadiers and a lieutenant colonel were named as perpetrators. But rather than being held accountable, all were reportedly cleared, raising serious questions about internal interference.

Colonel Kumar claims that the investigation was led by officers with close ties to the accused, turning the probe into what he describes as a sham designed to protect the guilty. Among those named are the Adjutant General, said to be the brother of Lieutenant General SP Singh, and legal advisors Brigadier Prabhu and Major General Sandeep, allegedly tasked with guiding a legal process they themselves were entangled in.

Colonel Kumar also accused the military hospital involved of withholding medical records that could provide critical evidence of the assault, implying the complicity of medical staff in burying the physical proof of the crime.

Amid silence by Army Chief. he called it a reflection of a larger culture of impunity and a system built to protect predators in uniform. A

He vowed to expose the Western Command and its alleged complicity, saying Modi government’s inaction allowed the Army to intimidate victims and silence whistleblowers rather than deliver justice.

Indian Army or Ministry of Defence has are yet to issue an official statement in response to these bombshell allegations.