PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE – The chief selector of Pakistan's national cricket team, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has announced the team for the three-game One-Day International series against Afghanistan and the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023.
An 18-man team will face Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 after which Asia Cup will open on August 30 with Pakistan's match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Squad
Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.
🚨 Our squad for the Afghanistan series and Asia Cup 🚨— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 9, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/XtjcVAmDV7#AFGvPAK | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/glpVWF6oWW
Saud Shakeel has only be picked for the Afghanistan ODIs. He could be added to the Asia Cup squad if needed.
Faheem Ashraf picked over Zaman Khan at the last minute as he is an all-rounder.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.