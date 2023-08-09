PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE – The chief selector of Pakistan's national cricket team, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has announced the team for the three-game One-Day International series against Afghanistan and the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023.

An 18-man team will face Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 after which Asia Cup will open on August 30 with Pakistan's match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.

Saud Shakeel has only be picked for the Afghanistan ODIs. He could be added to the Asia Cup squad if needed.

Faheem Ashraf picked over Zaman Khan at the last minute as he is an all-rounder.