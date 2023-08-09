Search

Sports

PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup 2023

Web Desk 04:45 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
pakistan squad for asia cup 2023
Source: PCB

LAHORE – The chief selector of Pakistan's national cricket team, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has announced the team for the three-game One-Day International series against Afghanistan and the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023.

An 18-man team will face Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 after which Asia Cup will open on August 30 with Pakistan's match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.

Saud Shakeel has only be picked for the Afghanistan ODIs. He could be added to the Asia Cup squad if needed.

Faheem Ashraf picked over Zaman Khan at the last minute as he is an all-rounder.

Pakistan and Afghanistan to play three-matches ODI series in August

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Pakistan, India lock horns in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

12:08 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Book your tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a step by step guide!

09:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

PCB reinstates Sarfraz Nawaz's pension after 6 years

02:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Pakistan beat China by 2-1 at Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

08:31 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Schedule for Asia Cup 2023 announced | Matches, Venues, Dates; Here's all you need to know

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

PCB appoints Inzamam ul Haq as chief selector of Pakistan men's team

04:43 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan announces tax exemption for film production and cinemas

05:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 9, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: