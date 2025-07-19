realme 14 Series now available in Pakistan under Rs 100,000

LAHORE – realme has officially launched its groundbreaking realme 14 Series in Pakistan, offering flagship-level performance at unbeatable prices. The lineup includes the realme 14 5G, priced at PKR 99,999, featuring up to 26GB of dynamic RAM and 512GB of storage.

Additionally, the realme 14T 5G is available for PKR 79,999, offering up to 26GB of dynamic RAM and 256GB of storage.

Industry-First Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Performance

The realme 14 5G is equipped with the industry-first Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, Qualcomm’s most advanced 6nm chipset. This ensures top-tier performance with reduced heating, superior power efficiency, and extended battery life. With an AnTuTu score exceeding 800,000, the realme 14 5G confidently leads its category, supported by a 6050mm² bionic cooling system that maintains peak performance during extended use.

Massive Battery and Advanced Cooling

The realme 14 Series boasts the segment’s largest 6000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging, delivering the ideal balance of long-lasting power and battery health. This combination ensures all-day usage for gaming, streaming, and productivity while preserving battery longevity through efficient charging speeds. Both models also feature a bionic cooling system covering 6050mm², the largest in its class, which maintains consistent peak performance during extended usage and helps protect internal components from heat-related wear.

Immersive Visuals with 120Hz AMOLED Esports Display

The realme 14 5G features a 120Hz AMOLED Esports Display, delivering the segment’s best visual experience for gamers and everyday users alike. With ultra-smooth refresh rates, enhanced touch sampling, and an Antenna Array Matrix for better signal performance, the screen is built for precision and responsiveness. Eye Care Colours further enhance comfort, reducing strain during long viewing sessions, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and all-day use.

Camera Excellence with AI Features

The realme 14 5G features a 50MP OIS AI Camera delivering the sharpest images in its segment, while the realme 14T 5G includes a powerful 50MP AI Camera for vibrant, clear shots. Both devices offer innovative AI features, including AI Snap Mode, AI Eraser, and Live Photo for professional-quality results.

Get Your Next Advanced Device Today

The realme 14 Series is now available nationwide. Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade to Pakistan’s most advanced smartphones under PKR 100,000 and experience the future of mobile technology today.