Palestinians celebrate Gaza Ceasefire, but Blood still stains the ground

JERUSALEM – Palestinians are celebrating Ceasefire as Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to end fighting in the Gaza Strip, potentially bringing an end to Tel Aviv’s military aggression that killed over 46,000 people.

People in war-torn Gaza rejoiced at the announcement of the ceasefire which comes after 400 days of war, and suffering. The agreement, which also includes the release of hostages, was reached after crucial negotiations between the two sides in Doha on January 15.

The ceasefire is said to be the turning point in the ongoing conflict, bringing a glimmer of hope to a region devastated by prolonged violence, that’s started in October 2023. As exact details of the deal remain limited for the masses, it is expected to bring a much-needed respite to the people of Gaza, who have endured more than a year of hardship.

Other than Qatar, Egypt also played crucial role as US President-elect Donald Trump pushed Israel to finalize the terms. Trump quickly took credit for the agreement, highlighting his administration’s efforts to secure peace and prevent Gaza from becoming a terrorism safe haven.

President Joe Biden also came to the front, citing Washington’s diplomacy and plan endorsed by the UN Security Council. The ceasefire includes a six-week phase, during which Israeli forces will withdraw from northern Gaza and hostages held by Hamas will be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Gaza’s Health Ministry also reported over 46,000 Palestinian deaths and over 1lac injuries since Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023. Israel claims to have killed over 17,000 Hamas members, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with many civilians, including women and children, among the casualties.

The unprecedented war displaced more than 90 percent of Gaza’s population, leaving many living in makeshift tents with limited to no access to basic commodities like safe drinking water.