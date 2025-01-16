Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan suffers knife attack injuries during robbery in Mumbai

MUMBAI – Indian film star Saif Ali Khan suffered back injury as intruder barged into his house located in Bandra Mumbai in the wee hours on Thursday night.

Reports in Indian media said Saif was reportedly asleep with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two children at Mumbai home around 2:30am when intruder entered his house and confronted the movie star. He then stabbed the actor before fleeing the scene after facing resistance.

Cops started probe into the incident, with several teams working to track down the suspect. Authorities are also looking into whether Khan was directly stabbed or injured during a struggle with the robber.

The Race star was reportedly rushed to private medical facility located in Bandra, where he was treated for multiple injuries, two of which were deep. Surgeons who treated him said one of the wounds was near spinal cord. Much details about the injuries will be shared after surgery, doctors said but assured that he suffered no spinal damage.

Some reports quoting hospital staff said a piece of sharp hand weapon was found in body of movie star, and that medical team continues to monitor the situation closely. Amid the difficult time, Khan’s wife and other family members are with him at the hospital.

Saif is son of former Indian cricketer Mansoor Khan Pataudi, who won several awards, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. He started his career with Parampara in early 90s and made it to several projects including the Netflix series Sacred Games.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

