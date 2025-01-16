Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestinian State after Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reiterated all-out support for Gaza ceasefire agreement, which involves the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestine and release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Amid global reactions, the Pakistani government also shared the official word, hoping that the truce will not only bring lasting peace to the region but also facilitate the scaling up of humanitarian aid for those affected.

The South Asian nation condemned the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces, which led to an unprecedented loss of lives, widespread destruction, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians. It emphasized that Israel’s expansionist actions contributed to further destabilization in the region.

Pakistan also called for establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The much-needed deal will facilitate the exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.  The conflict caused over 46,000 Palestinian deaths since Israel’s military actions started in response to a Hamas-led attack.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden and other American leaders expressed relief that hostilities would stop and hostages would be freed. UN Chief Antonio Guterres also pledged UN’s support for humanitarian relief.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, emphasized the importance of the ceasefire for regional stability and humanitarian aid.

Palestinians celebrate Gaza Ceasefire, but Blood still stains the ground

