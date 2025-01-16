Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

NADRA rolls out New Mobile App to streamline ID Documents Process

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens can access NADRA Services via New Mobile Appication, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in major degradation of services.

Naqvi said the Pak-ID portal will no longer be operational, and that all NADRA services will now be available through mobile application. The new app will offer all basic services, especially for overseas Pakistanis.

The minister further highlighted citizens who faced difficulties with uploading necessary documents and fingerprints on the website, and counterfeit websites facilitated the creation of fake ID documents.

To deal with the issues, Interior Ministry is taking stern measures in collaboration with relevant authorities. NADRA mobile app will now allow users to apply for various identity documents such as ID cards, POCs, B-forms, and FRCs, all from the convenience of their homes.

In a similar development, three new regional offices will be formed in AJK, Gwadar, and Gilgit-Baltistan by March 2025, improving service access in remote areas.

Naqvi also chalked out plans for NADRA to open offices in all tehsils across Pakistan amid broader efforts to enhance service delivery across the country.

NADRA’s new advisory makes you rethink photocopying your official documents!

 

Latest

