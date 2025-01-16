Jawad Ahmed assaults LESCO Staff over Electricity Theft at wife’s beauty salon (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Singer-turned-politician Jawad Ahmed assaulted Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) staffers during an inspection at his wife’s beauty parlour in Johar Town on Thursday.

LESCO officials said parlour’s meter was found to be tampered with, with one of its phases deactivated. LESCO Enforcement and Technical team reported that Jawad Ahmed arrived at scene in a fit of rage as the inspection was underway and allegedly seized meter from the staff.

Sources claim that Barabri Party Pakistan leader then assaulted meter readers Asghar and Shahid, before fleeing the scene with the meter and his wife.

After the incident, LESCO staffers moved reported the tampered meter to senior officials who then visited the site following the incident. A complaint has been lodged at Nawab Town Police Station against the singer, accusing him of assaulting LESCO staff and engaging in electricity theft.

LESCO said Jawad himself removed the meter, and as a result, the electricity supply to the premises has been cut off. They confirmed that power will be restored once the necessary legal procedures are completed.