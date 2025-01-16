Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Good News for Pakistani Entrepreneurs as PM Youth Loan Limit increased to Rs15lac

Good News For Pakistani Entrepreneurs As Pm Youth Loan Limit Increased To Rs15lac

ISLAMABAD – The federal government focused on creating an environment that encourages innovation and job creation and now Prime Minister’s Youth Program loan amount for small businesses has been increased from Rs5lac to Rs15lac.

The move comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship, particularly among youth and women, and support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country of 242 million.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting with focus on the development of small enterprises. The premier along with other officials reviewed government’s progress in providing support to small businesses and discussed measures to further ease the process for entrepreneurs.

In his remarks, the PM stressed aligning the support for SMEs with international standards, an directed that the facilities provided to these businesses be designed according to successful models from developed nations.

He also called for the quick completion of a comprehensive survey to assess the needs and challenges of SMEs, which would help improve the government’s approach to supporting small businesses. PM further directed to work on a special package tailored for women entrepreneurs in small-scale businesses, ensuring that they have access to financial support and resources to grow their ventures.

He also reiterated crucial role in increasing the country’s exports and generating employment opportunities, saying that empowering youth and women entrepreneurs would not only help them secure their own livelihoods but would also contribute to creating additional job opportunities.

Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme to close Registration by this date; details inside

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search