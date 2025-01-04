Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme to close Registration by this date; details inside

LAHORE – If you are looking to avail Punjab’s Free Solar Panel Scheme, it could be you chance to get it under government scheme as registration for much anticipated initiative end on January 5, 2025.

The provincial administration officially announced January 5, 2025, as the final date for registration under its Free Solar Panel Scheme to provide households across the region.

Punjab CM Solar Scheme 2025

Punjab residents looking to participate in Solar Scheme can register by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8800 or by signing up online through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) portal.

The provincial government also plans to distribute over 1lac solar panel systems within next year. Households using up to 100 units of electricity will receive a 550-watt solar system, while those consuming up to 200 units will be allotted an 1100-watt solar panel.

Free Solar Scheme is will cut electricity costs for eligible households while contributing to environmental sustainability by cutting down carbon emissions.

Who Can Apply?

Consumers using less than 200 units can avail it with a maximum sanctioned load of 2 kW. Eligibility will be determined based on the June 2024 electricity bill.

For the process, a balloting system will be used to fairly pick beneficiaries for solar panel initiative, with verification through ID cards and reference numbers from electricity bills.

A helpline will assist with registration and installation. To prevent misuse, solar panels and inverters will be linked to consumers’ CNICs for tracking and theft prevention. The program aims to reduce energy consumption and financial burdens on low-usage households in Punjab.