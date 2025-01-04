Saim Ayub’s injury puts Champions Trophy spot at risk

LAHORE – A major blow to Pakistan cricket as in-form player Saim Ayub has been ruled out of action for six weeks after suffering a right ankle fracture during second men’s Test against Proteas.

The flamboyant hitter suffered injury in seventh over of the match when he chased a ball hit by Rickelton. As Jamal stopped the ball at deep third, Saim twisted his ankle while positioned as the relay fielder, and ended up collapsing in pain.

The 22-year-old was unable to bear weight on his injured leg and was moved away from the field in visible distress. Later, MRI scan confirmed the fracture, and players’ ankle has been placed in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot for immobilization.

Though he will not continue in the Test match, Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Ayub will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad once the match concludes. His injury now casts doubt on his participation in Pakistan’s upcoming Champions Trophy, which will be hosted in February.

Ayub remained on fire in Pakistan’s recent 3-0 ODI series win over South Africa, earning Player of the Series honors after scoring two centuries in three matches.