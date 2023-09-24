Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 inaugurated

LAHORE — The McDonald's Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday.
Fahad Ali Sheikh, Marketing Manager McDonald's Pakistan and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony. M Azam Bhatti, Chaudhary Khalil, Zia ullah Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Faheem Siddiqui, players and their families were also present on this occasion. Total 23 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins.
In boys U-18 first round, Bilal Asim beat Shaheer Khan 6-1, 6-1, Abu Bakar Khalil beat Ismail Ahmad 6-2, 6-4, Saif Ullah beat Saif Ullah Khan 6-2, 6-2, M Salaar beat Jawad Khan 6-0, 6-0, M Rehan beat Abdul Samad 6-0, 6-0, Yafat Nadeem beat Mustansir Ali Khan 6-2, 6-3, Ahtesham Humayun beat Haider Nadeem 6-3, 6-0, Hamza Roman beat Shahsawar Khan 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Jawad beat M Talha Khan 6-2, 6-2 and Asad Zaman beat Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-1.
In the boys U-16 1st round, Omer Jawad beat M Sohaan Noor 6-1, 6-2, Shahsawar Khan beat Abu Bakar Khalil 6-0, 6-1, M Salaar Khan beat Shaheer Khan 6-0, 6-3, Abdullah beat Saif Ullah 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, Hamza Roman beat Abdul Samad 6-3, 6-2, Abdul Basit beat Aalay Hussain 6-0, 6-2, Abu Bakar Talha beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-0, 6-0, Haziq Areejo beat Jawad Khan 6-0, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-2, 6-4.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
