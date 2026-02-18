State Bank announces banking timings for Ramadan

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced banking hours for the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, the central bank declared revised working hours for banks across the country, effective immediately.

According to the official notification, all banks will remain open for public dealing from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, banking hours will be from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The State Bank further stated that there will be no break during these working hours in Ramadan, and all banks will operate continuously without interruption.