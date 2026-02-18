Ssgc Announces Ramadan Gas Supply Schedule

KARACHI – Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced its gas supply schedule for the holy month of Ramadan, stating that gas will remain suspended for only four and a half hours out of 24 each day.

According to reports, SSGC has assured domestic consumers that gas will be supplied with adequate pressure during Sehri and Iftar times.

A company spokesperson said that for the convenience of consumers during Ramadan, gas will be supplied continuously from 3:00 am until 10:30 pm. Supply will remain suspended from 10:30 pm to 3:00 am.

The spokesperson added that SSGC will ensure optimal gas pressure during Sehri and Iftar preparations so that consumers do not face difficulties, particularly at those critical times.

Despite an annual decline of up to 10 percent in the country’s gas reserves, the government has assured the company of additional gas supply during Ramadan, enabling improved service for consumers.

Central spokesperson Salman Ahmed Siddiqui said that if consumers experience low gas pressure or supply interruptions, they can lodge complaints through the helpline 1199, the mobile app, or at the nearest Customer Facilitation Center, where immediate action will be taken.

He further warned that using gas compressors is illegal and unethical, as it creates difficulties for neighbors. Citizens are urged to report such violations to 1199. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, and strict legal action — including heavy fines, imprisonment, and long-term suspension of gas connections — will be taken against violators.