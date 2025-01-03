Saim Ayub injured during second Test against South Africa

Pakistan faced a significant setback on the opening day of the second Test match against South Africa as opener Saim Ayub suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The incident occurred while Ayub was chasing the ball near the short third-man boundary. In his attempt to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary line, he twisted his right ankle, resulting in an apparent injury.

Medical staff provided immediate assistance on the field, but Ayub experienced difficulty walking. As a precaution, he was taken to a nearby hospital for scans to assess the extent of the injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an initial statement confirming Ayub’s transfer to the hospital and assured fans that updates would follow after receiving medical reports.

The injury raises concerns about Ayub’s availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, where his recent performances had all but secured his place in the squad.

The management and fans are now anxiously awaiting test results to determine whether Ayub will be fit to continue in the series and maintain his spot in the Champions Trophy lineup.