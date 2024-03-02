Search

PSL 9, Match 17: Lahore Qalandars to face Peshawar Zalmi today - Check score and squads here

11:24 AM | 2 Mar, 2024
PSL 9, Match 17: Lahore Qalandars to face Peshawar Zalmi today - Check score and squads here
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Super League season nine action moved to Rawalpindi and today Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in 17th fixture of cricket league.

Fans are excited for a double header as the game is set to unfold at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

As cricket fans are waiting to see their favorite players in action, rain in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is likely to affect Qalandars vs Zalmi action.

In last game, Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Islamabad United by 8 runs, while Lahore Qalandars were stunned by table toppers Multan Sultans by 60 runs.

In case of a washout, Lahore Qalandars will get their first point while the team so far lost all their six games. Despite getting point, Qalandars would not be able to advance to playoffs in cricket league.

Zalmi, on the other hand, will remain alive in the league. The squad gathered six points so far.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Tayyab Abbas, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Shai Hope, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

