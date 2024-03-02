Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki Swift remains one of the most famous hatchback cars in Pakistan as it is still spotted in roads with sales chart showing unanimous love it has garnered over the years.
The sporty-looking vehicle gained huge love as car enthusiasts loved its curvy and dynamic design language. Over the years, Suzuki has done a good job of updating its design.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company, the country's oldest carmaker, excels in making family-friendly cars Swift is no exception.
Suzuki announced increase in prices of its most-selling variants. The autogiant has increased the prices of Suzuki Alto, Cultus and Swift by, with huke going as high as Rs180,000.
With new hike, Suzuki Swift GL MT and Swift GLX CVT have been increased by Rs85,000 to Rs4,421,000 and Rs5,125,000.
|Models
|New Price
|Suzuki Swift GL MT
|Rs4,421,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
|Rs4,719,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
|Rs5,152,000
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
