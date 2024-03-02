Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki Swift remains one of the most famous hatchback cars in Pakistan as it is still spotted in roads with sales chart showing unanimous love it has garnered over the years.

The sporty-looking vehicle gained huge love as car enthusiasts loved its curvy and dynamic design language. Over the years, Suzuki has done a good job of updating its design.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company, the country's oldest carmaker, excels in making family-friendly cars Swift is no exception.

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan August 2024

Suzuki announced increase in prices of its most-selling variants. The autogiant has increased the prices of Suzuki Alto, Cultus and Swift by, with huke going as high as Rs180,000.

With new hike, Suzuki Swift GL MT and Swift GLX CVT have been increased by Rs85,000 to Rs4,421,000 and Rs5,125,000.