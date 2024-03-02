Huge police deployment, multi-layered barricading in Islamabad, Lahore amid PTI protests

LAHORE – Massive deployment of police and barricading have taken place in the federal capital Islamabad and Lahore to prevent PTI protesters from entering government buildings.
Cops formed multiple checkpoints in the region to keep a tight vigil at agitators of Imran Khan's party who launched nationwide protests against alleged election rigging.
Over the weekend, Islamabad police said security was put on ‘high alert’ in the capital and Section 144 has been imposed that restricts all kinds of public gatherings.
Cops also intensified patrolling amid the possibility of traffic blockage near F-9 Park and advised masses to avoid the area around the location.
Capital forces also urged masses to carry CNIC with them and be cooperative with the policemen at checkpoints.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced over 30 locations in the Punjab province for its protests.
Protests will also be held in Sindh, where Haleem Adil Shaikh will be leading some of the rallies. In port city, PTI will be holding a protest outside the Karachi Press Club.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
