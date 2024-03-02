Schools closed in these Pakistani regions for one week after deadly rains

Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have announced closure of schools and colleges in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Heavy showers and snowfall wreak havoc in parts of country including KP, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir, killing at least seven people, damaging infrastructure.

The government closed schools in Abbottabad, Chitral and Upper Dir districts of the KP province.

The schools were closed as it was extremely difficult for young learners to reach school in the current weather conditions. In Chitral and Upper Dir, schools were closed for three days.

Schools, and colleges in Balochistan will remain closed for week amid destruction caused by heavy rains in Gwadar, Chaman and other regions.

A notification issued by Balochistan’s caretaker government said schools in Balochistan will remain closed for week due to inclement weather conditions.

Earlier, the Balochistan government declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of Gwadar while armed forces were called in to help the local administration.