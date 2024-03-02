In maiden speech as Balochistan CM, Bugti offers olive branch to dissidents 

QUETTA – The newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, reiterated on Saturday the provincial government’s commitment to pursuing dialogue with those engaged in armed insurgency.

In his victory speech following his election as the province’s chief executive, Bugti offered an olive branch to dissidents, emphasizing the importance of both deterrence and dialogue in addressing the law and order situation in Balochistan.

He called upon armed groups to embrace mainstream politics and contribute to the province’s development.

While urging Baloch insurgents to pursue their goals within the framework of Pakistan’s Constitution, Bugti emphasised that the state’s authority would not be compromised. He stressed that avenues for achieving rights lie through parliamentary channels rather than armed struggle.

Bugti, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was unanimously elected as the leader of the house with 41 votes. The session was chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Bugti is scheduled to take the oath of office later today in a ceremony at the Governor House, administered by Governor Abdul Wali Kakar.

Expressing gratitude to all voters, including opposition parties, Bugti highlighted the message of consensus conveyed by the unopposed election of the speaker, deputy speaker, and leader of the house, particularly crucial during challenging times for the province.

Addressing the PPP’s role as a representative of the federation, Bugti expressed confidence in Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership to address national crises, with a belief that Asif Ali Zardari will guide the country out of difficulties, stressing the importance of reconciliatory politics.

Identifying governance, terrorism, and climate change as primary challenges, Bugti outlined the government’s strategy to tackle these issues. He emphasized the need for legislators and the province’s bureaucracy to take responsibility and avoid blaming others for shortcomings, particularly in governance.