Search

Pakistan

In maiden speech as Balochistan CM, Bugti offers olive branch to dissidents 

Web Desk
03:08 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
In maiden speech as Balochistan CM, Bugti offers olive branch to dissidents 

QUETTA – The newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, reiterated on Saturday the provincial government’s commitment to pursuing dialogue with those engaged in armed insurgency.

In his victory speech following his election as the province’s chief executive, Bugti offered an olive branch to dissidents, emphasizing the importance of both deterrence and dialogue in addressing the law and order situation in Balochistan. 

He called upon armed groups to embrace mainstream politics and contribute to the province’s development.

While urging Baloch insurgents to pursue their goals within the framework of Pakistan’s Constitution, Bugti emphasised that the state’s authority would not be compromised. He stressed that avenues for achieving rights lie through parliamentary channels rather than armed struggle.

Bugti, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was unanimously elected as the leader of the house with 41 votes. The session was chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Bugti is scheduled to take the oath of office later today in a ceremony at the Governor House, administered by Governor Abdul Wali Kakar. 

Expressing gratitude to all voters, including opposition parties, Bugti highlighted the message of consensus conveyed by the unopposed election of the speaker, deputy speaker, and leader of the house, particularly crucial during challenging times for the province.

Addressing the PPP’s role as a representative of the federation, Bugti expressed confidence in Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership to address national crises, with a belief that Asif Ali Zardari will guide the country out of difficulties, stressing the importance of reconciliatory politics.

Identifying governance, terrorism, and climate change as primary challenges, Bugti outlined the government’s strategy to tackle these issues. He emphasized the need for legislators and the province’s bureaucracy to take responsibility and avoid blaming others for shortcomings, particularly in governance.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:08 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

In maiden speech as Balochistan CM, Bugti offers olive branch to ...

12:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Huge police deployment, multi-layered barricading in Islamabad, ...

11:40 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan 2024

11:18 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Will there be more rains in Sindh capital ...

10:49 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Deadly rains, snowfall kill six people in KP

10:23 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Presidential elections: PTI backed SIC picks Mahmood Khan Achakzai ...

Pakistan

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

11:49 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Half-day declared for Karachi offices on Friday amid heavy rain ...

06:32 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

05:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Ameer Balaj murder case: CIA nabs close friend Ahsan Shah

08:27 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

ASP Shehrbano’s wedding photos go viral after heroic rescue in ...

11:25 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again before new govt assumes ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:08 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

In maiden speech as Balochistan CM, Bugti offers olive branch to dissidents 

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 27.13 27.43
Swedish Korona SEK 314.07 316.57
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: