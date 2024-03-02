Search

Bugti sworn in as Balochistan CM

05:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

QUETTA – Sarfraz Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister on Saturday in Quetta.

Governor Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered oath to him.

Bugti was elected unopposed and by securing 41 votes in provincial assembly. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the ceremony.

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, reiterated on Saturday the provincial government’s commitment to pursuing dialogue with those engaged in armed insurgency.

In his victory speech following his election as the province’s chief executive, Bugti offered an olive branch to dissidents, emphasizing the importance of both deterrence and dialogue in addressing the law and order situation in Balochistan. 

He called upon armed groups to embrace mainstream politics and contribute to the province’s development.

