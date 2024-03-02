Bugti sworn in as Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Sarfraz Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister on Saturday in Quetta.
Governor Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered oath to him.
Bugti was elected unopposed and by securing 41 votes in provincial assembly. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the ceremony.
The newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, reiterated on Saturday the provincial government’s commitment to pursuing dialogue with those engaged in armed insurgency.
In his victory speech following his election as the province’s chief executive, Bugti offered an olive branch to dissidents, emphasizing the importance of both deterrence and dialogue in addressing the law and order situation in Balochistan.
He called upon armed groups to embrace mainstream politics and contribute to the province’s development.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
