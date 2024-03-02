Saudi Arabia bans Iftar in mosques

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, has issued a directive prohibiting mosque iftars in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan, which is expected to commence on March 11 and conclude by April 9 this year.
The directive, dated February 20, 2024, and issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, delineates a set of guidelines for mosque personnel during the sacred month. Notably, the decree prohibits imams and muezzins from soliciting financial donations for organizing iftar gatherings within mosque premises.
This decision comes amid concerns voiced by the religious ministry regarding cleanliness and the potential repercussions of iftar events held within mosque premises. Instead, imams and muezzins have been tasked with supervising the organization of these meals in mosque courtyards, with a strong emphasis on maintaining cleanliness immediately following the conclusion of the meal.
A notice shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Ministry stated, “The #Ministry_of_Islamic_Affairs, Dawah and Guidance issues a number of instructions related to mosques during the blessed month of #Ramazan 1445 AH.”
Additionally, the Ministry discouraged the use of cameras inside mosques during prayer times, citing concerns that recording the imam and worshippers could compromise the sanctity of the worship experience. Furthermore, prayers are prohibited from being broadcasted on any media platform, including social media.
Officials have been urged to prioritize attendance and punctuality during Ramadan, emphasizing the significance of their roles during this sacred period.
The ban on mosque iftar and the supplementary directives issued by the Ministry underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding religious traditions while addressing practical considerations and ensuring a reverent atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
