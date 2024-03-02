Saudi Arabia bans Iftar in mosques

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, has issued a directive prohibiting mosque iftars in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan, which is expected to commence on March 11 and conclude by April 9 this year.

The directive, dated February 20, 2024, and issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, delineates a set of guidelines for mosque personnel during the sacred month. Notably, the decree prohibits imams and muezzins from soliciting financial donations for organizing iftar gatherings within mosque premises.

This decision comes amid concerns voiced by the religious ministry regarding cleanliness and the potential repercussions of iftar events held within mosque premises. Instead, imams and muezzins have been tasked with supervising the organization of these meals in mosque courtyards, with a strong emphasis on maintaining cleanliness immediately following the conclusion of the meal.

A notice shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Ministry stated, “The #Ministry_of_Islamic_Affairs, Dawah and Guidance issues a number of instructions related to mosques during the blessed month of #Ramazan 1445 AH.”

Additionally, the Ministry discouraged the use of cameras inside mosques during prayer times, citing concerns that recording the imam and worshippers could compromise the sanctity of the worship experience. Furthermore, prayers are prohibited from being broadcasted on any media platform, including social media.

Officials have been urged to prioritize attendance and punctuality during Ramadan, emphasizing the significance of their roles during this sacred period.

The ban on mosque iftar and the supplementary directives issued by the Ministry underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding religious traditions while addressing practical considerations and ensuring a reverent atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan.