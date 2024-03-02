Search

'Got more questions about personal life than game': Sania Mirza calls out sexism

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 2 Mar, 2024
Sania Mirza
Source: File photo

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has expressed her disappointment about the way women are perceived despite their professional achievements.

Sania, who married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and parted ways with him recently, shared an ad for an Indian company which provides home-based beauty and care services. The ad featured a woman, who recently bought a car from her hard-earned money, but was judged for her profession working as a masseuse.

Sania revealed that the ad "really hit home" as she faced similar situations throughout her career in the game despite winning six major titles.

She wrote on Instagram Story, "In my career, even after winning 6 grand slams, I got more questions about my personal life, than my game." 

"It's 2024, when will learn to meet women's achievements without questions?" the mother of five-year-old Izhaan Mirza Malik questioned. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Sania took divorce from Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik following their separation in late 2022, it emerged last month.

Sources had revealed that the 37-year-old tennis player was not happy with the former all-rounder meeting other women, adding that she had been ignoring this for some time.

