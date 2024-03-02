'Got more questions about personal life than game': Sania Mirza calls out sexism

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has expressed her disappointment about the way women are perceived despite their professional achievements.
Sania, who married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and parted ways with him recently, shared an ad for an Indian company which provides home-based beauty and care services. The ad featured a woman, who recently bought a car from her hard-earned money, but was judged for her profession working as a masseuse.
Sania revealed that the ad "really hit home" as she faced similar situations throughout her career in the game despite winning six major titles.
She wrote on Instagram Story, "In my career, even after winning 6 grand slams, I got more questions about my personal life, than my game."
"It's 2024, when will learn to meet women's achievements without questions?" the mother of five-year-old Izhaan Mirza Malik questioned.
It is pertinent to mention here that Sania took divorce from Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik following their separation in late 2022, it emerged last month.
Sources had revealed that the 37-year-old tennis player was not happy with the former all-rounder meeting other women, adding that she had been ignoring this for some time.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
