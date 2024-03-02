PSL 9: Match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators called off due to rain

RAWALPINDI – Today's match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was cancelled due to heavy rain. It was 18th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

Scheduled to begin at 7:00pm with the toss scheduled half an hour prior, the match had to be called off as the covers remained on the field at Pindi Cricket Stadium, with significant puddles covering the outfield.

Earlier today, the PSL season nine match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was also cancelled due to continuous rain and a wet outfield in Rawalpindi.

After heavy downpours in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covers were placed at the stadium. Initially, the covers were removed when the rain briefly ceased, allowing the ground staff to work on drying the field.