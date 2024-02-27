PSL 9: Amir wants action against Multan DC over misbehaviour with family

MULTAN - Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir has asked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take action against Multan deputy commissioner for meting out mistreatment to his family during a match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) in Multan.

His comments come a day after the officers of the district administration ousted the families of Mohammad Amir, Umar Amin and Moeen Khan from players’ box. Quetta Gladiators players and management had lodged a protest against such mistreatment.

Taking to social media platform X, the right-arm pacer wrote: “Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match”.

He said this abuse of power is intolerable, urging the authorities to take immediate action in this regard. He also tagged the post to Maryam Nawaz, saying: “I hope u will take action.”