Petrol price likely to go up in Pakistan from March 1

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to increase the petrol and diesel prices for first fortnight of March 2024, after it jacked up electricity and natural gas prices.
Reports claimed that the petrol price would go up by Rs4.50 per litre while the diesel price by Rs2.50 per litre. Similarly, the price of the kerosene oil is expected to increase by Rs2.92 per litre.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum on Feb 29, recommending the increase in petroleum prices.
In a late night move, Pakistan’s outgoing government announced a massive increase in the electricity base rate in what is said to be another ‘electric shock’ for inflation hit masses.
As people in crisis-hit Pakistan are bearing brunt of record prices, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority jacked up price of electricity by Rs7.05 in a late-night decision in lieu of fuel adjustment charges for the month of January.
The additional amount that will further burden the masses will be effective in March 2024 – the month of Ramadan. The price surge will not be applicable to lifeline consumers and K-electric consumers.
The latest move by NEPRA will put an additional burden of Rs66 billion on power consumers.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
