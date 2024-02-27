Imran Khan nominates Amir Dogar for NA speaker slot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party leader Amir Dogar as its candidate for the slot of National Assembly speaker.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub revealed it while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail where PTI founder Imran Khan has been detained for months.

He said Imran Khan had picked Junaid Khan as PTI’s nominee for the post of deputy speaker in lower house of the parliament. While talking about his meeting with Khan, he said the morale of the former prime minister was high.

He said his party would use all legal and constitutional remedies against election rigging, adding: “We have Form 45 of all constituencies”.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Sher Afza Marwat said that all MNAs-elect of his party would go to the assembly on Feb 29 to take oath.

He also said the Khan had asked for holding countrywide protests on March 2 against massive rigging in elections.

The PTI-backed candidates, who won elections 2024, has joined the Sunni Ittehad Council to secure their reserved seats.