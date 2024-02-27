Imran Khan nominates Amir Dogar for NA speaker slot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party leader Amir Dogar as its candidate for the slot of National Assembly speaker.
PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub revealed it while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail where PTI founder Imran Khan has been detained for months.
He said Imran Khan had picked Junaid Khan as PTI’s nominee for the post of deputy speaker in lower house of the parliament. While talking about his meeting with Khan, he said the morale of the former prime minister was high.
He said his party would use all legal and constitutional remedies against election rigging, adding: “We have Form 45 of all constituencies”.
Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Sher Afza Marwat said that all MNAs-elect of his party would go to the assembly on Feb 29 to take oath.
He also said the Khan had asked for holding countrywide protests on March 2 against massive rigging in elections.
The PTI-backed candidates, who won elections 2024, has joined the Sunni Ittehad Council to secure their reserved seats.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
