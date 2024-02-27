CM Maryam expresses dismay over traffic disruption

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed strong displeasure over traffic jam as she left for her office from Raiwind on Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz has become the first woman Chief Minister in Pakistan's history on Monday after securing 220 votes.

Maryam Nawaz has directed that traffic management be improved and citizens should not face inconvenience.

It should be noted that Maryam Nawaz was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab yesterday. Her swearing-in ceremony took place at the Governor House where Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath.