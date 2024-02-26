Search

Maryam Nawaz takes oath as first woman chief minister of Pakistan

04:06 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
Maryam Nawaz takes oath as first woman chief minister of Pakistan
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday took oath as first woman chief minister of Pakistan. 

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to Maryam Nawaz at a ceremony shortly after she was elected as the chief minister of Punjab after bagging 220 votes. 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others were present on the occasion.

More to follow...

