Senate officer suspended for harassing woman in Islamabad (VIDEO)

08:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday suspended a senior officer of the parliament for allegedly harassing a woman in the federal capital.

The suspended officer has been identified as Rana Azhar, who holds 18the Grade and is associated with the legislative branch of the upper house of the parliament.

The chairman Senate has also ordered an inquiry into the matter after a video of Azhar allegedly harassing a woman went viral on social media a day earlier.

Meanwhile, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the suspect. The woman told police when she came to use an ATM machine in an area of Islamabad, the suspect started making a video of her.

“When I asked him the reason to make the video, the man said sorry and escaped from the scene,” the woman said.

It can be seen in the video that the woman is running after the suspect, who is wearing jeans and a red hoodie.

