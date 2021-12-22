First teaser of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's upcoming drama is out now
First teaser of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's upcoming drama is out now
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Farhan Saeed have paired up for the upcoming drama serial Mere Humsafar and the teasers of the drama have been finally released.

Produced under Six Sigma Entertainment, the upcoming drama stars Hania and Farhan in the lead roles. Veteran stars Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir and Omer Shahzad are also part of the cast.

The drama is helmed by PremGali director Qasim Ali Mureed who explained that characters played by Saeed and Aamir will be involved in a "powerful love story".

Originally, the drama was going to be called 'Jhooti' however, the name was changed before the teaser was released to Mere Humsafar.

While talking to a local news outlet, the director delved into details about the storyline and said, "It's a family story with a love story in the middle of it. It's a powerful love story between Farhan and Hania and it will be an emotional rollercoaster for the viewers,” he explained.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'. 

