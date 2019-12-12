Ali Sethi will be appearing on Times Square Christmas display
Pakistani musician Ali Sethi will be seen in a special video display in New York’s iconic Times Square over the Christmas holidays.
The video titled Future Tradition, celebrates the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese composer Du Yun, will play twice a day on 13 screens from December 15 to 21, with 16 sightings on December 16.
The video will display a segment of Yun's 2019 classical performance at New York's Carnegie Hall with Ali and other artists. The collaboration is sponsored by the Beijing Century Foundation and Times Square NYC.
The Umraan Langiyaan singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news, “YASS TIMES SQUARE : guess who’s gonna be featured here on 13 screens twice a day for a full week? C’est moi, that’s who!” wrote Sethi.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
