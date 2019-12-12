India's supremacist agenda will lead to massive bloodshed, warns PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that Indian premier Narendra Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda will lead to massive bloodshed.

In a series of tweets, the prime mnister has urged the world community to step-in to counter the Hindu Supremacist Agenda of Modi's India threatening bloodshed and war.

He said India, under Modi regime, is moving systematically with its Hindu supremacist agenda.

Imran Khan said New Delhi has now passed the citizenship amendment law following illegally annexing and continuing siege of occupied Kashmir and stripping two million Indian Muslims in Assam of citizenship. He said India has also set up internment camps in Assam, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister said this is accompanied by mob lynching of Muslims and other minorities in India.

He reminded that the appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to World War Two.

The Prime Minister warned that Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far reaching consequences for the world.

He said just like Nazi's Germany, dissent has been marginalized in Modi's India. He said the world must realize and step-in before it is too late.