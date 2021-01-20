UAE envoy to Pakistan Hamad Al Zaabi, FM Qureshi discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday received the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qureshi highlights long-standing fraternal ties with the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister termed the relationship between the two countries ‘special’. FM also stressed that the relationship benefitted from the warm sentiments between the leadership of the two countries, as well as the strong people to people linkages rooted in shared faith, values, and culture.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi calls on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad today @SMQureshiPTI @uaeembassyisbhttps://t.co/SpWLyDF4V7 pic.twitter.com/Seh82fG7ng — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) January 20, 2021

He acknowledged that the UAE and its leadership consistently stood by Pakistan in its times of need.

Foreign Minister also recalled December’s visit and underscored the importance of frequent high-level visits from both sides. These visits provide impetus towards deepening and diversifying bilateral relations.

He also appreciated the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s Expo 2020 pavilion, which is to be held in 2021, exhibiting Pakistan’s culture, investment opportunities, and tourism potential in the largest exhibition ever staged in the Arab world.

The UAE Ambassador also hailed the strong relations between the two countries and vowed to work towards further strengthening the ties in all sectors for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

Moreover, Al Zaabi acknowledged the positive contribution made by Pakistani towards the progress and development of the UAE.