UAE expresses interest in Pakistan energy sector, says Ambassador Al-Zaabi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan met United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the UAE envoy discussed the progress on current projects in the petroleum sector and explored opportunities to further the cooperation in the energy sector of Pakistan.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi expressed his interest to further investment in the energy sector, saying that the collaboration in the energy sector would provide an impetus to economic ties between brotherly countries.

Ayub, during the meeting, lauded the cooperation of UAE in the energy sector and said that Pakistan greatly valued its economic relations with the UAE.

اسلامی جمہوریہ پاكستان میں متحدہ عرب امارات كے سفیر جناب حمد عبید الزعابی نے وفاقی وزیر برائے توانائی جناب عمر ایوب خان سے ملاقات میں دوطرفہ تعلقات اور مستقبل میں باہمی اشتراك عمل كو بڑھانے كے طریقوں پر تبادلہ خیال كیا pic.twitter.com/we2Pwt80pK — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) January 4, 2021

The minister highlighted the government of Pakistan’s policies to revamp the energy sector including oil and gas domain. He said that the government is fully committed to diversifying the outlook of the energy market while making it more competitive and efficient.