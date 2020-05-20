Punjab Assembly deputy speaker recovers from coronavirus
Web Desk
03:26 PM | 20 May, 2020
LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has announced that he has recovered from novel coronavirus infection. 

The PA deputy speaker said that he has completed the time period for self-isolation and now shifted to his home after his test results came back negative. 

On May 10, Mazari had tested positive for coronavirus. The deputy speakder said that he took test from a private laboratory and it came back negative but the result of public lab showed him coronavirus positive. 

"Apparently I had developed no symptoms," he said, adding that he will take another test after few days. Mazari has self-isolated himself.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 45,898 according to government data till Wednesday morning. 

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 985, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 13,101 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 345, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 280 and 273 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 38 deaths; Islamabad, 7; Gilgit Baltistan, 4; and Azad Kashmir, 1.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday). 

