Three Pakistani injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 20 May, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Three civilians were severely injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement by the ISPR, the unprovoked shelling by Indian troops took place in Nikial sector in Khanni and Ooli villages.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries. All injured evacuated and being provided with medical care".

