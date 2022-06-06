Pakistani female police officers attend US conference on crimes against women

NEW YORK – A group of 22 Pakistani women police officers attended a conference on high level police training in Dallas, Texas. This group of women police officers includes middle and senior level police officers. Pakistani female police officers visiting the United States to attended the annual conference on crimes against women in Dallas from May 23 to May 27, 2022.

After attending the conference, police officers have been visiting various US departments related to law enforcement. Last Friday, Pakistani police officers visited the Dallas Police Department headquarters. They were received by senior officers of the Dallas Police Department.

At Dallas Police Headquarters, the group had the opportunity to meet with police detectives and personnel from the Domestic Violence Unit, Crimes Against Children and Crime Scene Response Section, and discussed that how various crimes are investigated by police detectives, investigators and crime scene technicians in Dallas and Pakistan. A group photo was also taken with Lonzo Anderson, executive assistant chief of the Dallas Police Department, during the visit of Pakistani female police officers.

In May, a group of 19 Pakistani male police officers also came to the United States to attend a similar conference in Dallas, Texas. The tour of Pakistani police officers was organized and sponsored by the US State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

The US International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Agency has so far trained more than 2,000 Pakistani prosecutors, judges, courtroom administrators and investigators for effective prosecution. In addition, INL has sponsored more than 314 Pakistani prison officers for advanced training at the "International Correctional Management Training Center" in Colorado, USA.