Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish shows

06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020
LAHORE- Seems like Pakistani celebs can’t stop talking about the popular Turkish drama Dirilis Ertugrul.

With the show airing on PTV in Urdu, it has stirred up a huge debate as to whether this was the right move or not.

While several members of the fraternity including Shaad Shahid, Reema Khan and Yasir Hussain, raised their concern about endorsing Turkish dramas, others don’t seem to bothered by it.

Gohar Rashid and Osman Khalid Butt are the latest celebs to join the the Diriliş: Ertuğrul debate.

Rashid took to Twitter to share his two cents on the matter and wrote, “Any foreign content which is being appreciated by our Pakistani audience is not a threat! It’s a competition like in any business! If you want job security, take ownership, and create better content. Stop being petty. Take responsibility.”

He continued with suggesting all the concerned actors to amp up their game. “In the name of competition, you don’t criticise your competition, instead, bring your A-game on! Fix your attitude. That’s what I have learned from my seniors like Humayun bhai. We must embrace diversity and not be scared of it!” he said.

Osman Khalid Butt shared the same sentiments as well. He believes that broadcasting foreign content will not have any impact on the jobs in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t recall us actors finding ourselves jobless when Ishq-e-Mamnoon or Mera Sultan were all the rage in Pakistan. Nor did Turkish actors ‘infiltrate’ the local industry and replace us,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Isn’t this creating more job opportunities for local dubbing/VO artists? Also, praising a show like Ertugrul that promotes the importance of religion, culture and customs with nuance doesn’t automatically mean one doesn’t support the local industry,” he added.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

