Pakistan resumes train operations months after COVID-19 outbreak
07:57 PM | 20 May, 2020
KARACHI – The train operation, which was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan, resumed on Wednesday. 

The first train Awam Express carrying 456 passengers left Karachi for Peshawar.

In Quetta, Jaffar Express departed for Peshawar via Lahore and Rawalpindi.

All Standard Operating Procedures are being implemented during the train travel.

In a press conference earlier this week, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said more trains can be allowed to operate if a COVID-19 pandemic situation permits.

He said the decision to resume full operation of the train service will be taken after observing the overall situation of pandemic and people's compliance with SOPs.

Responding to a question, he clarified that there is no age limit for the passengers.

