Umar Akmal appeals against PCB ban

LAHORE – Test and Twenty20 cricketer Umar Akmal has appealed against his three years ban imposed by Pakistan Cricket Board's independent disciplinary panel, the PCB said.

Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the panel’s chairman, has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Umar's suspension on February 20, 2020.

Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Umar was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches before this year’s Pakistan Super League.

